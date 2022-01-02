Ten ministers, 20 MLAs infected for Covid-19, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday confirmed that 10 ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government and 20 legislators are infected with Covid-19, and urged people to follow Covid norms in the midst of the third wave in the state.

The winter session of the state legislature, which ended on December 28, took place over five days, Pawar said. Inspite of this, many legislators were found positive.

Among the infected are revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur and state of minister for urban development Prajakt Tanpure — all of whom declared themselves positive for Covid-19 on their Twitter handle in the past one week.

Other ministers and legislators who are Covid positive include state tribal development minister K C Padvi, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sameer Meghe, and Madhuri Misal.

More than 2,300 people were tested at a camp set up outside the state legislature building at Nariman Point for those attending or covering the second week of the session, which started on December 22.

At least 54 people tested positive for the virus. This number does not include the state ministers and MLAs mentioned above.

Several house staffers, police personnel and journalists who covered the legislative proceedings were found to be infected.

The assembly secretariat also made it mandatory for all participating members to undergo Covid tests twice during the five-day long session: first at the beginning of the session and then after a gap of three days.

“We have imposed fresh restrictions to contain the situation. The winter session of the state legislature was held only for five days. Despite that ten ministers and nearly 20 legislators have been infected with Covid-19,” Pawar said, speaking after paying tribute at Jay Stambh on the 204th anniversary of Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune.

“The new variant (Omicron) of Covid-19 is infecting people at a very fast pace. It has wreaked havoc in countries such as the United States, France and Britain. We have suffered a lot during the second wave as many people close to us lost their lives. Life is important and the state government is trying to save your lives. We request you to follow all Covid appropriate norms,” Pawar said.