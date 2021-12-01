Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Thane assistant municipal commissioner who lost fingers in an attack by hawker returns to work after 3 months

Kalpita Pimple, assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) who lost three fingers after an attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive, resumed duties on Wednesday after three months; she was welcomed by the civic body for showing exemplary courage in the last few months
Kalpita Pimple, Thane assistant municipal commissioner who lost three fingers during an attack by a hawker three months, resumes work on Wednesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

Kalpita Pimple, assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) who lost three fingers after an attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive, resumed duties on Wednesday after three months.

She was welcomed by the civic body for showing exemplary courage in the last few months. Pimple’s security guard, Somnath Palve, was also acknowledged for his efforts. Pimple was on medical leave after being discharged from the hospital on September 7. Doctors had advised her complete bed rest for recovery.

“I was overwhelmed by the welcome that I received at the TMC headquarters. I will be visiting the ward office on Thursday. Despite the incident, if my duties call for taking action against encroachment or illegal hawkers, I’ll continue to do the same. However, I’d like the hawkers to understand that we are not their enemies and we will not take action if they are in hawker’s zones,” said Pimple.

Pimple, AMC of Majiwada-Manpada ward, was supervising the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive at Kasarvadavali junction on August 30 when a hawker attacked Pimple unexpectedly. She lost three fingers and also received injuries on the head. One of her security guards also lost a finger while trying to save Pimple while the hawker was arrested by the local police.

