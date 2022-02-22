Thane, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayander residents face water cuts for a few hours

Residents of Thane, Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayander faced four hours of unplanned water cuts on Tuesday due to a major pipeline burst in Majiwada area of Thane city.

The 1,330mm diameter pipeline was damaged after a truck collided with it on Tuesday afternoon. The water supply was restored by 4pm.

The pipeline belonged to Shahad-Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) that supplies water to Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Avinash Sawant, officer in-charge of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), TMC, said, “At around 12.15pm on Tuesday, a truck collided with the 1,330mm diameter pipeline. The collision had damaged the air valve of the pipeline that connects the STEM pipeline to MBMC. There was no water supply from Mankoli till Mira Bhayander areas for a few hours.”

The water supply was shut temporarily to undertake the repairs on the valve. An engineer from STEM said, “Our maintenance team reached the spot within 15 minutes and started the repair work. We managed to fix the pipeline and resume services by 4pm.”

However, a lot of water was wasted after the pipeline burst. Prabhakar Jain, 45, resident of Bhiwandi, said, “At around 12.45pm the water supply in my area was stopped abruptly. The society tank had stored water but as a precaution they had stopped supply to our homes. We adjusted for a few hours and by evening the supply was restored. Till then we used the available water very cautiously.”