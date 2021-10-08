Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools
mumbai news

Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools

Only swimmers participating in State, National or international competitions would be permitted to use the swimming pools after their reopening, says Thane Municipal Corporation SOP
A TMC pool in Thane. The Thane civic body has issued SOP for reopening of its swimming pools for competitive swimmers only. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:17 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Friday, announced SOP that states the swimming pools would be open for competitive swimmers only. Only swimmers participating in State, National or international competitions would be permitted to use the swimming pools.

“Those below 12 years of age are not allowed at the pool. Those between 12 years and 18 years should strictly provide age proof identification. Moreover, those who are above 18 years should ensure that they are double vaccinated. Coaches and swimming pool staff should also maintain all safety protocols. Strictly, the pool will be used for competitors and not for general fitness or to learn swimming,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

The SOP also includes general safety measures that need to be implemented at swimming pools by the staff and trainees or coach. No visitors would be allowed at the swimming pool and the coach or trainees also would strictly ensure that minimal staff is deployed. Based on the size of the pool, the number of swimmers permitted have also been declared in the SOP.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: New platforms for creativity and commerce

75% to 80% of Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli asymptomatic: KDMC data

Pawar says IT raids conducted because he raised his voice for Lakhimpur victims

Part of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 between Central Park in Kharghar and Pendhar can start operations in Dec 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP