Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools
mumbai news

Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools

Only swimmers participating in State, National or international competitions would be permitted to use the swimming pools after their reopening, says Thane Municipal Corporation SOP
A TMC pool in Thane. The Thane civic body has issued SOP for reopening of its swimming pools for competitive swimmers only. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
A TMC pool in Thane. The Thane civic body has issued SOP for reopening of its swimming pools for competitive swimmers only. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Friday, announced SOP that states the swimming pools would be open for competitive swimmers only. Only swimmers participating in State, National or international competitions would be permitted to use the swimming pools.

“Those below 12 years of age are not allowed at the pool. Those between 12 years and 18 years should strictly provide age proof identification. Moreover, those who are above 18 years should ensure that they are double vaccinated. Coaches and swimming pool staff should also maintain all safety protocols. Strictly, the pool will be used for competitors and not for general fitness or to learn swimming,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

The SOP also includes general safety measures that need to be implemented at swimming pools by the staff and trainees or coach. No visitors would be allowed at the swimming pool and the coach or trainees also would strictly ensure that minimal staff is deployed. Based on the size of the pool, the number of swimmers permitted have also been declared in the SOP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out