Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Friday, announced SOP that states the swimming pools would be open for competitive swimmers only. Only swimmers participating in State, National or international competitions would be permitted to use the swimming pools.

“Those below 12 years of age are not allowed at the pool. Those between 12 years and 18 years should strictly provide age proof identification. Moreover, those who are above 18 years should ensure that they are double vaccinated. Coaches and swimming pool staff should also maintain all safety protocols. Strictly, the pool will be used for competitors and not for general fitness or to learn swimming,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

The SOP also includes general safety measures that need to be implemented at swimming pools by the staff and trainees or coach. No visitors would be allowed at the swimming pool and the coach or trainees also would strictly ensure that minimal staff is deployed. Based on the size of the pool, the number of swimmers permitted have also been declared in the SOP.