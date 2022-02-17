Thane civic body hires special public prosecutor Hire to represent asst. commissioner Pimple

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed a special public prosecutor, Shishir Hire, to represent assistant commissioner, Kalpita Pimple, who lost three fingers when a hawker attacked her while on duty.

Moreover, a proposal was submitted to the government on behalf of the TMC to fast track the trial. “We had sent a proposal to the State department of law and justice to set up a special public prosecutor. Based on the government notification, we have appointed Hire as public prosecutor,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

Pimple is the assistant municipal commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward and was supervising the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive at Kasarvadavali junction on August 30, last year, when a hawker attacked Pimple unexpectedly. She lost three fingers and also received injuries in the head during the attack. One of her security guards also lost a finger while trying to save Pimple while the hawker was arrested by local police.

