Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body hires special public prosecutor Hire to represent asst. commissioner Pimple
mumbai news

Thane civic body hires special public prosecutor Hire to represent asst. commissioner Pimple

Thane Municipal Corporation has appointed special public prosecutor, Shishir Hire, to represent assistant commissioner, Kalpita Pimple, who lost three fingers when a hawker attacked her while on duty
Thane assistant commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward, Kalpita Pimple. TMC has appointed special public prosecutor Hire to represent Pimple, who lost fingers in an attack during the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive last year. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 07:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed a special public prosecutor, Shishir Hire, to represent assistant commissioner, Kalpita Pimple, who lost three fingers when a hawker attacked her while on duty.

Moreover, a proposal was submitted to the government on behalf of the TMC to fast track the trial. “We had sent a proposal to the State department of law and justice to set up a special public prosecutor. Based on the government notification, we have appointed Hire as public prosecutor,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

Pimple is the assistant municipal commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward and was supervising the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive at Kasarvadavali junction on August 30, last year, when a hawker attacked Pimple unexpectedly. She lost three fingers and also received injuries in the head during the attack. One of her security guards also lost a finger while trying to save Pimple while the hawker was arrested by local police.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP