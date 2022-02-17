Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body hires special public prosecutor Hire to represent asst. commissioner Pimple
mumbai news

Thane civic body hires special public prosecutor Hire to represent asst. commissioner Pimple

Thane Municipal Corporation has appointed special public prosecutor, Shishir Hire, to represent assistant commissioner, Kalpita Pimple, who lost three fingers when a hawker attacked her while on duty
Thane assistant commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward, Kalpita Pimple. TMC has appointed special public prosecutor Hire to represent Pimple, who lost fingers in an attack during the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive last year. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Thane assistant commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward, Kalpita Pimple. TMC has appointed special public prosecutor Hire to represent Pimple, who lost fingers in an attack during the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive last year. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed a special public prosecutor, Shishir Hire, to represent assistant commissioner, Kalpita Pimple, who lost three fingers when a hawker attacked her while on duty.

Moreover, a proposal was submitted to the government on behalf of the TMC to fast track the trial. “We had sent a proposal to the State department of law and justice to set up a special public prosecutor. Based on the government notification, we have appointed Hire as public prosecutor,” said Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

Pimple is the assistant municipal commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada ward and was supervising the anti-hawkers and encroachment drive at Kasarvadavali junction on August 30, last year, when a hawker attacked Pimple unexpectedly. She lost three fingers and also received injuries in the head during the attack. One of her security guards also lost a finger while trying to save Pimple while the hawker was arrested by local police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out