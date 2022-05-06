Thane court sentences man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting niece
The Thane Special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Court has convicted a man for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with ₹10,000 as fine for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old niece who stayed with him to complete her education in 2017.
The incident was registered in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul police station. The girl, whose mother lives in a village, was to her aunt’s home for studies. The accused, who is 61 years old, is her uncle.
According to Nerul police, the accused was living in Nerul with his wife and the survivor went to stay there for some months in 2017. The girl would sleep on the bed while the couple used to sleep on the floor. The girl, in her statement, had alleged that many a time, he would get into her bed and touch her inappropriately. He assaulted her sexually several times and threatened her not to tell anyone.
Later, the girl insisted on going back to her mother’s place. She reached home in November 2018 for Diwali and cried before her mother. She then narrated her ordeal after which a case was registered in Nerul police station. The police arrested the accused immediately. Investigating officer, Priyanka Gore, filed a charge sheet in 2019.
Sanjay More, assistant public prosecutor in the case, said, “The list of evidence, seven witnesses, statement of the victim and medical reports in the case were put forward efficiently in the court. On Friday, in Thane POCSO special court of Judge Smt. KD Shirbhate, she awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with ₹10,000 fine under Section 6 of POCSO Act.”
-
Videography row: Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex
Tense scenes were witnessed outside Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on Friday as members of Muslim and Hindu communities indulged in counter-sloganeering even as a team arrived at the site to carry out a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as ordered by a court last month. The current situation, according to the police, is peaceful. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.
-
‘My son may be killed…’: Tajinder Bagga's father seeks probe into son's arrest
The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint by the father of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested earlier in the day by Punjab Police over charges of threatening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported. The complaint filed by Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh has sought urgent action into the events leading to his son's arrest.
-
Shah hits out at TMC, blames it for BJP youth leader’s alleged murder
Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government while blaming it for a 26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader's alleged murder in Kolkata. Shah arrived in Kolkata hours before Chowrasia was found dead. BJP leaders said Chowrasia was supposed to lead a motorcycle rally to welcome Shah in Kolkata and was busy preparing for it till last evening. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya called Chowrasia a long-term active BJP worker.
-
Several leaders of opposition parties to join BJP, hints Karnataka CM
As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.
-
‘Travesty of justice': Supreme Court on delay in hearing bail plea of Azam Khan
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail plea of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grabbing case, calling it a 'travesty of justice', news agency PTI reported. The top court bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that Khan had got bail in 86 out of 7 cases, and said the matter would be heard on May 11.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics