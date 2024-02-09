Thane crime branch busts major ganja dealer, seizes hash oil stash

Mumbai: The Thane Crime Branch officers arrested the main dealer in the ganja (hashish) trade and seized a cache of hash oil derived from cannabis, a highly lucrative commodity in the narcotics market. HT Image

The arrested individual, identified as Rishabh Bhalerao, a 28-year-old resident of Shahapur, was known for his online-based drug business, conducted through platforms like Instagram and other social media applications. Police sources said that Bhalerao fulfilled orders received online by dispatching them through couriers from his stockpiles stored in multiple locations, including Badlapur.

Senior police inspector of crime branch unit 5, Vikas Ghodke and API Bhushan Shinde acted on a tip-off and laid a trap in the Wagle Estate area of Thane, leading to Bhalerao’s arrest. Subsequent interrogation revealed a hideout in Badlapur where Bhalerao stored his illicit drugs.

An officer said, “After we raided his Badlapur-based house, we found around 60kg of ganja, 290gram of Cannabis, and 19 bottles of Hash oil. Bhalerao has been remanded to police custody until February 12 after being produced in court.

“Bhalerao obtained his ganja from Madhya Pradesh and was selling it to online customers. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of these drugs,” an officer said.

Bhalerao, who dropped out of high school, entered the drug trade at a young age and rose to prominence as a leading dealer in hash oil, cannabis, and ganja.