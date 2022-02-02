Thane District Collector cancels licence issued to hotel owned by Wankhede

The Thane District Collector has cancelled the licence issued to Hotel Sadguru in Navi Mumbai owned by former NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, on Wednesday.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar, in his order, stated that the licence was obtained by wilful misrepresentation or fraud as the agreement of sale does not mention Wankhede’s age at the time while his mother’s age is mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Collector also stated that the hotel never had the permission for a bar and that CIDCO had given permission only for a restaurant while many alterations in the approved plan were also done in the restaurant. Following the order, the excise department will now seal the bar.

State Cabinet Minister, Nawab Malik, had raised the issue in November 2021 that Wankhede had received the licence despite not being of eligible age for it. Malik had also claimed that despite holding a government job, Wankhede had a licence to operate a permit room. The excise department had sent a notice on December 10 while the Collector had issued a show cause notice on December 14. He was supposed to reply to the notice by December 24. His lawyer filed a reply by the end of December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order issued by the Collector states, “As per the agreement for sale of the hotel and on the affidavit dated July 1, 1997, Wankhede has stated that he is an adult. The agreement is a joint agreement between him and his mother. While his mother’s age is mentioned in application for licence, Wankhede has not disclosed his age. This shows that the licence was achieved by wilful misrepresentation or fraud. As the licence was obtained by violating the permissible age clause, I have issued orders to cancel the licence.”

The order also stated that the hotel also carried out certain alterations that were not in the approved plan while it also has permission only for the hotel by CIDCO and not for bar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wankhede’s lawyer, in reply to the notice, claimed that the ‘adult’ mentioned in the agreement was merely a common mistake and had no malafide interest. He further stated that there is an age limit for consumption of liquor, however there is no age limit for obtaining licence as per the excise laws.

Replying to the order, Wankhede said that Hotel Sadguru is not a bar but a family restaurant, adding, “The matter is subjudice. However we will appeal against the order. It is surprising that the issue of the restaurant has come up after 25 years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON