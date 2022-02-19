Thane district has most transgender voters registered in State

Thane district has the highest number of transgender voters out of the 3,520 registered across the State of Maharashtra.

While 742 transgender voters are registered in Thane district, Mumbai Suburb is second with 563, followed by Pune with 329.

The district officials claimed that the various awareness programmes to reach out to the transgender community helped improve the voters’ registration from the community. Meanwhile, according to those from the transgender community, it is important for the local authorities to initiate a door-to-door awareness drive to ensure that more come forward and register themselves.

Nita Kene, a transgender and founder of Kinnar Asmita Organisation, said, “There is an overall lack of awareness. Many are uneducated and need help to fill up forms. They also do not possess any identity proof or documents. We lured them into voter registration drives by offering them to provide identity cards. We also helped them to fill up the forms, making it a smooth affair for all. In the special drives that we conducted for enrolment, we also created awareness regarding voting.”

The District Collectorate reached out to various organisations that can help reach out to the transgender community and create awareness. “We started our voter registration campaign by asking all the election registration officers in October last year to connect with social service organisations. In November, we conducted a district-level meeting with various organisations that included project officers to discuss third gender development,” said Archana Kadam, Deputy Collector, Thane District.

Voter registration for the third gender started with a special drive in Kalyan (E) followed by Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Airoli. The highest number of transgender persons’ registration is from Kalyan (E) with 264 registrations. This is followed by 90 registered in Bhiwandi (W) and 81 in Bhiwandi (E). Shahapur did not have any transgender voters registering and Dombivli had only one.

“It is essential to initiate door-to-door awareness to enrol more voters. Everyone needs to get the assurance that they will be helped in the registration process,” said Kene. There are around 64.66 lakh voters across Thane district. Among these, 54% are males and 45% are females.