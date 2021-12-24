Thane district jabs 6 lakh with first dose of vaccination against Covid in last one month

In the last one month, the Thane district has managed to vaccinate only around 35.29% or around six lakh beneficiaries with the first dose of the vaccine. The district continues to have around 11 lakh people who have not taken a single jab of the anti-Covid vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From among the 11 lakh not vaccinated, around 60% comprises urban population and the rest belong to the rural population. However, the district authorities claim that as there are many within the district who could have been vaccinated from Mumbai, the number of people without the first dose of the vaccination continues to be high.

“Thane district has a huge number of people travelling to Mumbai on a regular basis. There is a possibility that they got vaccinated in Mumbai. As we do not have any data to match that, we assume that the actual figures of those who have taken the first dose could be more than what we have,” said Dr Anjali Chaudhari, district vaccination officer, Thane.

The Thane Civil Hospital falls under the rural vaccination centres list. However, it is located within Thane city. Most of the people visiting the centre include the urban population. Hence, there could be a possibility that the number of vaccinated people within the urban population is much more than what the data shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, around 1.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered within the district. This includes 62.15 lakh who have taken the first jab and 44.46 lakh who have been fully vaccinated. This comprises hardly 62% who have taken the first dose of vaccine till now across the district.

In mid- November, the district had around 17 lakh beneficiaries who had not taken a single jab. By the first week of December, there were 13 lakh left to take the first dose and now the district continues to have 11 lakh non-vaccinated population. This shows that in the last one month, hardly 35% have been vaccinated with the first jab.

Manish Renge, district health officer, said, “We have a mobile vaccination unit that caters to villages without easy access to Public Health Centres. Moreover, we have started vaccination sessions in the evening as well to cater to the daily wage workers returning home after work. Our team is also identifying extremely remote villages and conducting mass vaccination drives in these areas. We also have regular awareness programmes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district continues to have around 60% of the 11 lakh non-vaccinated from urban areas of the Thane district.

“Our team in urban pockets have heard of umpteen excuses like ‘the Covid wave has subsided’, ‘we do not step outside our homes much’ and ‘despite getting the vaccine, people are getting infected, then why to get vaccinated’. We are using various means to create awareness in such pockets and highlight the benefits of getting vaccinated. We also include those who have been vaccinated in our awareness programmes,” said an officer from Thane district.

“We are also focusing on the semi-urban population within the district. Areas like Ambernath, Badlapur and parts of Bhiwandi are having various awareness initiatives. All local authorities have to identify pockets with fewer vaccinations,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}