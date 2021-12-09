Thane district sees 5.25% rise in vaccination dose against Covid over last 10 days

With Thane district being the first to detect the Omicron variant last week, the vaccination here has shown a marked increase over the last 10 days.

Till Wednesday, the district has administered 99.37 lakh vaccine doses, 5.25% of these doses were administered in the last 10 days. The increase is basically among the beneficiaries due for their second dose as 13 lakh are yet to take the first dose.

Around 4.96 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since November 29 within the district. Among these, 2.90% have taken the first dose and 9.10% have been fully vaccinated.

After November 25, Thane district started keeping a close track of the travellers visiting the district from countries of concern. The new variant scare, Omicron, seems to draw more people towards vaccination centres in the district. The number of people taking the second dose across the district has increased in the last few days. In the last 10 days, the daily number of vaccinations was more than 50,000 doses each day. On some days, it crossed the 70,000 mark as well.

Dr Anjali Chaudhari, district vaccination officer, Thane, said, “We still have around 13 lakh who have not been vaccinated with the first dose. The increase in figures is mostly those who are due for the second dose. With the news of the new strain, a positive response to get fully vaccinated has emerged. However, we continue to create awareness and adapt various means to increase the number of first dose vaccinations across the district.”

In the last week of September, the district had ample vaccine doses and around 75% of the target population had taken their first dose, out of these 21.32% are yet to get the second dose.

“As most of them are now due for their second dose after three months, a positive response in vaccination has been noted. Moreover, there are a few who had taken the first jab and did not find it essential to get fully vaccinated. Those people also seem to have come forward for their second jab following the new variant scare,” said an officer from the district health department.

Within the district, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has noted hardly a 4% increase in vaccinations in the last 10 days while Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 6.37% rise. Similarly, 5.08% increase in vaccination was noted in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as well.

Reluctance has been noted among both the first and second dose beneficiaries within TMC. Until November end, the vaccination drive had picked up pace with around 15,000 vaccinations administered daily. However, the numbers have started to dip again with hardly 10,000 daily vaccinations now in the city.

“We now have a dedicated team who are making calls to those who are due for their second dose. Also, we have door-to-door surveys and mobile vaccination facilities. We expect a positive response towards vaccination in the coming days,” said Dr Prasad Patil, immunisation officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, KDMC and NMMC have noted a remarkable response from those who are due for their second dose. KDMC has seen around 12.13% increase in those getting fully vaccinated and around 2.57% increase in first dose vaccinations in the last ten days. Similarly, NMMC saw a 9.17% increase in second dose vaccinations while hardly a 2.39% spike in those getting their first dose.

“There was a lull during the festive season. Many must have postponed their second vaccine. This might be the reason more people have now come forward to get fully vaccinated. We are continuing with our surveys and awareness programmes related to vaccination. However, there are some who continue to show hesitancy in getting immunised,” said Dr Ganesh Doiphode, vaccination officer, KDMC.

NMMC has completed the first dose vaccination and hence has a positive response for second dose vaccination.

“By mid-October, we had completed 100% first dose vaccination. Those who took the first jab in that period are due for their second now. This is the reason we have over 9% increase in second dose vaccination. Now, considering that people from the neighbouring cities or those who have travelled to Navi Mumbai can avail the first dose, we continue to provide the same,” said a senior officer from NMMC.

