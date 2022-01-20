Thane district vaccinates 45.68% of children in 15-18 yrs age group in 15 days

Thane district has vaccinated 45.68% of its population in the age group of 15-18 years within a fortnight of immunisation.

The response for vaccination among the adults, though, is less in rural areas, over 70% of the target population in rural areas in the 15-18 years age group are vaccinated.

In order to ensure that teenagers are vaccinated, Thane district organised vaccination centres in educational institutions across the district.

Around 2.27 lakh in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated from among the target population of 4.96 lakh. In rural areas of the district, the response among adults to get immunised has been low and the Zilla Parishad made various efforts to reach out to the remote areas as well and conduct vaccination.

However, among teenagers, it was easier and within a fortnight, around 53,110 have already been vaccinated from among the target population of 75,000.

Anjali Chaudhari, immunisation officer, Thane district, said, “Initially, we set up vaccination centres in colleges within the rural areas. After a few students in ashram schools tested positive in Bhiwandi, we set up vaccination drives in ashram schools as well. This helped to identify all students in the eligible age group and made it easier to administer the vaccine. Within the rural areas, convincing the adult population to get vaccinated was a task, especially among the tribals. But, when the educational institutions ask them to vaccinate their children, they take it seriously. This has made it easier to reach out to the teenage population.”

Meanwhile, in the urban areas of the district, most prominent colleges had vaccination centres for students above 18 years. These centres also started providing vaccines to the 15 to 18 years of age population, making it easier to reach out to the target population.

Within rural areas, there are 33 vaccination centres. Ambernath taluka has vaccinated 18,825 students while Murbad has vaccinated 6,206 students. Meanwhile, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Shahapur taluka have vaccinated 8,012, 9,173 and 10,894 students, respectively.

“Unlike the vaccination drive for adults, there was hardly any convincing required in rural areas, we did organise awareness programmes about teenage vaccination. Both in urban and rural areas, the vaccination drive was diligently organised in each ward and taluka that helped provide easy access to vaccination centres. As the response for adult vaccination was saturated, we made use of the manpower for teenage vaccination,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district.

