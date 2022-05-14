Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Thane: Father-son booked for power theft of 5.93 cr at stone crushing unit

Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed.
The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth 5.93 crore, an official said. (HT Photo. Representative image)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST
PTI |

A father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of 5.93 crore in Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. 

The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said. "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering the meter readings. 

The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth 5.93 crore, he said. Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed. 

