Thane: Father-son booked for power theft of 5.93 cr at stone crushing unit

A father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of ₹5.93 crore in Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said. "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering the meter readings.

The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth ₹5.93 crore, he said. Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed.