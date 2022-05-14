Thane: Father-son booked for power theft of ₹5.93 cr at stone crushing unit
A father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of ₹5.93 crore in Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.
The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said. "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering the meter readings.
The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth ₹5.93 crore, he said. Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed.
No VIP treatment in Punjab jails: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails, promising strong action against those enjoying special facilities inside state prisons. Also read: Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party: 'Goodbye and good luck' In a video posted on social media, the chief minister said a network of gangsters operated from the jails of Punjab and his government was committed to taking the gangsters to task.
Bengaluru acid attack accused tried to escape, was shot in the leg by police
The jarring Bengaluru acid attack case has a new development in which the accused, identified as Nagesh Babu, has been shot in the leg by Bengaluru police when Nagesh allegedly attacked a police constable and tried to escape near Kengeri around 1.30 a.m. Nagesh is accused to have thrown one litre full of acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago after she refused his marriage proposal.
Punjab to convert VIP rooms in jails into management blocks for prison staff: CM
“With a view to finish VIP culture, all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into management blocks for prison staff. Concerned officers will be held accountable for any negligence, and strict action will be taken,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said in a video message on his Twitter handle. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said more than 700 mobile phones have been seized from imprisoned gangsters.
CM Bommai: will decide on attending World Economic Forum's annual meet
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will soon take a call on his visit to Swiss ski resort town of Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting. He said he will have to decide on the days and schedule considering the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls, also the possibility of local body polls being announced.
‘Won’t spare those responsible’: Kejriwal orders magisterial probe in Mudka fire
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city's labour minister, and industries minister Satyendar Jain. West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg will be carrying out the magisterial inquiry into the case as ordered by the chief minister.
