Thane Guardian Minister Shinde, 2 Sena MLAs test positive for Covid

THANE Maharashtra Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Shiv Sena MLAs, Rajan Vichare and Pratap Sarnaik, also tested positive.

It has also come to light that Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma, also tested positive two days ago.

The minister, on Monday, visited Navi Mumbai to check the status of the soon-to-be-operational water taxis and Navi Mumbai Metro with other party leaders and officials including Vichare. He has asked all of them to be on alert for symptoms and get tested immediately.

After reviewing the work on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Shinde inspected the Nerul jetty and then travelled by Metro from Kharghar to Pendhar and back on Monday. He was accompanied by top officials and other Sena leaders. He also announced water taxi services from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and that Metro services would be operational soon.

Shinde, who is also the Guardian Minister for Thane, issued a statement confirming that he has tested positive. Close on the heels, Vichare also issued a statement and Sarnaik declared on social media that he’s hospitalised and recovering.

“I have been tested positive and am under medication currently although my health is stable. I shall remain quarantined and request all those who came in contact with me to get tested,” Shinde said.

In September 2020 also, Shinde had tested positive. Similarly, commissioner Sharma tested positive in 2021 and took time to recover from post-Covid symptoms.