Thane Guardian Minister Shinde assures Bhandarli villagers of scientific treatment of waste

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), along with Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, addressed the concerns of representatives of 14 villages near Bhandarli that had opposed the shifting of dumping waste from Diva to Bhandarli.

Shinde has assured the villagers that the dumping would be done merely for one year, after which the waste would be treated in a scientific way. The representatives claimed that they would discuss with the villagers and come up with an amicable solution.

TMC had decided to stop the dumping of waste in Diva and instead took a 10-acre plot in Bhandarli for scientific dumping of waste. This was, however, met with opposition from villagers due to which the project did not take off.

Shinde said, “We will ensure that the villagers do not face any problem with the stench from the dumping. The dumping will be done only for a year after which a scientific treatment plant will be set up. We will also improve infrastructure in these villages.”

The villagers claimed that they will give their decision in a week’s time on whether to allow dumping or not.