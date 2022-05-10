Thane man arrested for spiking drinks of women, sexually assaulting them

Kalwa police in Thane arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly spiking the drinks of his women friends to sexually assault them. He’d also click their photos and blackmail them for material gains or to go out with him again.

The case came to light when a 23-year-old woman registered a complaint and he was arrested from Goa. During the course of investigation, the police found out that he had harassed several other women using similar modus operandi.

The accused, Ashok Suravase alias Jitu of Diva, Thane, usually befriended women and asked them out on the pretext of celebrating their birthday or any similar occasion. He would take them home, spike their drinks and assault them sexually.

Manohar Awhad, senior police inspector of Kalwa, said, “We have received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman, whom he was harassing. He sexually assaulted her, clicked some of their compromising photos and was also blackmailing her to meet him again. He refused to marry her and when she was about to get married, he sent her photos to the bridegroom’s family. Later, he morphed her photos and circulated them on social media with her number, after which several men approached her asking for sexual favours.”

While doing this, the accused was changing his locations and phone numbers. Therefore, it was challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. He was earlier operating from Karnataka but later fled to Goa. The Kalwa police team went to Goa and nabbed him while he was planning to flee.