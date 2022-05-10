Thane man arrested for spiking drinks of women, sexually assaulting them
Kalwa police in Thane arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly spiking the drinks of his women friends to sexually assault them. He’d also click their photos and blackmail them for material gains or to go out with him again.
The case came to light when a 23-year-old woman registered a complaint and he was arrested from Goa. During the course of investigation, the police found out that he had harassed several other women using similar modus operandi.
The accused, Ashok Suravase alias Jitu of Diva, Thane, usually befriended women and asked them out on the pretext of celebrating their birthday or any similar occasion. He would take them home, spike their drinks and assault them sexually.
Manohar Awhad, senior police inspector of Kalwa, said, “We have received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman, whom he was harassing. He sexually assaulted her, clicked some of their compromising photos and was also blackmailing her to meet him again. He refused to marry her and when she was about to get married, he sent her photos to the bridegroom’s family. Later, he morphed her photos and circulated them on social media with her number, after which several men approached her asking for sexual favours.”
While doing this, the accused was changing his locations and phone numbers. Therefore, it was challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. He was earlier operating from Karnataka but later fled to Goa. The Kalwa police team went to Goa and nabbed him while he was planning to flee.
Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages. “Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU's Public Relations Officer.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam goes on a renaming spree
The Naini area that houses the bulk of industries, plants and factories of the district will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nagar, after the late Prime Minister while the Prayagraj airport will now be Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay airport. A proposal to name Naini as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Nagar was sent to the government by Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The government later forwarded Joshi's proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.
Govt to look into “unfair practices” of Ola and Uber
As voices of dissent grow among the public against India's two biggest ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber over a few alleged unfair practices, the government announced today that it is all set to meet the cab aggregators and quiz them over the issues. Demand for the apps is growing everyday as more and more people shift to working from office in Bengaluru. However, a range of different issues is hitting supply from back end.
‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury
Bengaluru's pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole. The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises. Tragedies continue Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru.
H D Kumaraswamy: BJP & Congress want to "finish off" JD(S)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring Kumaraswamy's party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to "finish off" the regional outfit, and said that they won't be successful. Congress has been the regional party's arch rivals in the region. "If this regional party remains, this state has a future...." he said.
