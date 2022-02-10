Thane Municipal Corporation budget favouring Sena, claims opposition

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s budget estimate for the year 2022-23 is completely in favour of Shiv Sena party, claimed the opposition. They alleged that while the projects are allotted to areas in Thane city where Sena has the upper hand, there are no budgetary provisions for Kalwa-Mumbra and other areas where the Nationalist Congress Party has the upper hand.

While the budget has proposed new theme parks and play theatres for Thane city, no provision is made for Kalwa-Mumbra.

Anand Paranjpe, city president of NCP, said, “The entire budget is made only for Shiv Sena. Reading it, one will believe that only Shiv Sainiks generate revenue for the city. The civic head has, during his entire tenure, been acting like a Sena functionary, be it setting up vaccination centres, dividing vaccine doses or providing funds. He should give up being a TMC chief and instead join the party officially.”

BJP corporator, Manohar Dumbre, alleged that the corporation has wasted crores of rupees on controversial projects while the people do not have enough water to drink. “The corporation still continues to provide funds for theme parks and film institute while the theme parks are mired in controversy. People have no water to drink but money is splurged on these projects, it seems like they are for someone’s vested interest.”

When questioned in the press conference post budget, TMC chief, Vipin Sharma, denied that the budget has favoured any party. He said, “There are provisions for the entire city.”

Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and standing committee chairman, Sanjay Bhoir, did not respond to calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON