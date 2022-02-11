Thane Municipal Corporation, forest department take action against those feeding seagulls

The Thane Regional Forest Department and Thane Municipal Corporation have started taking action against those feeding processed food to seagulls. Since Thursday, three people were imposed a fine of ₹500 for feeding the seagulls in the city.

In the last two weeks, animal welfare organisations have been conducting awareness drives and highlighting that feeding seagulls is a punishable offence.

“Seagulls are migratory birds that feed on fish. Giving them fried and processed food like breads and chips is illegal. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, it is a non-bailable offence. The health of these birds will be affected in the long run and they will find it difficult to complete the long journey back to the European countries,” said an officer from the forest department.

As there is a lack of awareness, initially only a fine of ₹500 is being levied by the TMC. However, after a few days, if anyone is found flouting the rule and feeding the birds, they will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. They will then be taken to court and it will be a long procedure as it is a non-bailable offence.

Since the last few years, seagulls are becoming a common sight at Masunda Lake, which is situated in the heart of Thane city and has many morning walkers or youngsters frequenting it.

“There are many who feed seagulls in these areas. The birds find this processed food tasty and often come closer to those feeding them. This makes it interesting for the regulars at the lake. Some youngsters also take photos or videos of the bird approaching them or sitting on their hands to feed on these fried chips or other items,” said an officer from Thane forest department.

With the availability of a 28km stretch of creekside in Thane, this is a commonly-sought habitat for the winter migrants. “Since the last three years, we have been trying to conduct awareness about feeding wildlife. Now, with the help of local authorities, we have been having a rigorous drive for the last two weeks,” said Rohit Joshi, environmentalist, Yeoor Environment Society.

