Thane Municipal Corporation records 50+ Covid positive cases for the first time in 45 days

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has noted a marginal increase in daily positive cases. After more than 45 days, the Covid positive cases have breached the 50 Covid positive cases mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time the Covid positive cases touched 50 or more in Thane city was on November 10. And, on Friday, the city recorded 53 positive cases.

“Keeping in mind the new Covid variant, Omicron, we had planned to increase the number of tests in the city. A gradual increase in daily testing has been noted but the overall positive cases continue to be under control. As the positivity rate within the city is still at 0.29%, there is nothing to panic. We have enough provisions in terms of beds and oxygen facilities as well. Also, we are closely monitoring the daily number of cases and are keeping a track of all the international passengers,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Corporation chief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite TMC’s claims about the testing having been increased, there has hardly been a rise in the tests. Until last week, there were regularly around 1,800 to 2,000 tests being conducted by the TMC. This week, it has slightly increased to around 2,600 tests. In the last 45 days, the daily positive cases were continuously among 30 to 40 daily positive cases. The weekly average was also below 40 cases every week until this week when the weekly average is close to 50.

“The hesitancy among residents to get tested continues. People claim that they are vaccinated and have not come in close contact with any traveller or positive person, and hence they are safe. Moreover, as very few have symptoms nowadays, there are fewer who come forward to get tested,” said an officer from TMC’s testing team on the condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC continues to propagate vaccination and provide vaccination facilities to all quarters with the aim that vaccination will help curb the increase in cases.

“We are conducting vaccination among naka kaamgars (daily wage workers) at various junctions across the city. We have also initiated vaccination camps in the evening at some locations in the city. The more people get vaccinated, it will help curb the number of cases,” said an officer from TMC.