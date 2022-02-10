Thane Municipal Corporation sets up Rs149Cr budget for setting up transit camp

Claiming that the groundwork for the cluster development scheme has actually begun in 2021-22, Thane municipal commissioner, Vipin Sharma, informed that a budget of ₹149Cr is allocated for setting up of transit camp and carrying biometric survey of the beneficiaries in the year 2022-23.

Thane Municipal Corporation laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first rehabilitation building to rehabilitate the beneficiaries under the cluster development scheme in Lokmanya Nagar early this week.

Sharma said, “A rehabilitation building with 243 flats of 300 sqft each will be constructed at this plot for which a budget of ₹35Cr is needed. We have started the construction of this building. Once it is completed, people from the nearby cluster will be rehabilitated. We are also looking for more empty or amenity plots in the city to develop more such transit camps.”

Sharma said that as per the scheme, the transit camp should be within 500m from a cluster and not far away, thus identifying plots will take time. He added, “There were also many legal and technical issues with the scheme related to the rights of the land owners, those staying in illegal buildings and FSI permissible under the scheme. These issues are now resolved and we have started the groundwork for the scheme.”

