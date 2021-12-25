Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane Municipal Transport resumes stand booking, revenue up by 6% to 8%
Thane Municipal Transport has begun to provide tickets at the bus stand or depot itself. In doing so, its revenue has increased by 6% to 8%. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 09:10 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has resumed its stand booking facility post-Covid. This has helped increase the revenue by around 6% to 8% on a daily basis, claims the transport department.

During peak hours, the buses are crowded and often many have to get down within two or three stops. It becomes difficult for a single conductor to manage the crowd and give tickets. Hence, this facility to provide tickets at the bus stand or depot itself has become convenient.

“It is only after we started such a facility a few years ago that we realised we could manage the situation better. Owing to the pandemic, we had stalled this system as there were fewer people opting for public transport. With a large number of people being vaccinated now, the number of travellers has increased and is almost equivalent to the pre-Covid times. Hence, we resumed the stand booking facility and thus saw an increase in revenue by 6% to 8%,” said Bhalchandra Behare, TMT manager.

