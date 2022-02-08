Thane Municipal Transport tables budget estimate of 620Cr for 2022-23

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has tabled a budget estimate of ₹620Cr for the fiscal year 2022-23, focusing on the means to increase the revenue. This includes introducing midi buses on feeder routes joining the upcoming Metro Line 4, installing digital boards at Thane station and solar-enabled bus stops among others.

The budget has not proposed any increase in bus fares whereas 81 additional electric buses by March 2023 would be added to the fleet.

The budget this year has increased by ₹200Cr compared to 2021-22, wherein the estimate was ₹284.63Cr. The transport committee has also asked for funds of ₹460.54Cr from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The budget was presented by TMT committee chairman, Vilas Joshi on Tuesday.

The civic buses earn revenue of ₹20-22 lakh from bus fares every day at present. This was ₹25-27 lakh in the pre-Covid times. Moreover, the daily expenses are ₹35 lakh. Thus, the TMT is facing a daily loss of ₹15 lakh.

Bhalchandra Behere, TMT manager, said, “We have estimated ₹103.73Cr as the estimated revenue from tickets in the coming year. However, this is insufficient to meet the expenses. Thus, we are looking at different income sources. We have 102 bus routes from Thane railway station. To ensure maximum commuters take the civic bus from the station, we will install digital display boards informing the bus schedules and the routes.”

Similarly, the bus stops in the city will be solar enabled to save expenses on electricity. Behere added, “We will add small midi buses on feeder routes that will connect the main Metro line so that people from the interiors of the city can easily reach the Metro stations. We will also get 81 electric buses phase-wise that will increase the revenue by ₹6Cr this year. The city needs 759 buses for a population of 22 lakh. We have 364 buses and will add 200 more to the fleet from funding through the Central Government.”

He said that they also plan to operate three CNG stations across the city for buses and other vehicles to earn monthly revenue. The TMT plots would also be given for commercial purposes while advertisements and ATM kiosks can be set up at bus depots and stops.

The TMT has also lost revenue in the last few years when services were cancelled due to infrastructure work or traffic congestions. Behere said they are now working in tandem with the traffic police to ensure services are not affected and there is no revenue loss.

