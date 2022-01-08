Thane, Navi, Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporations impose restrictions on markets, housing societies to fight Covid

With the increase in Covid cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last week, the local bodies have imposed several restrictions on markets and housing societies.

With the Thane city surpassing 2,500 cases, the Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed restrictions on housing societies.

The TMC guidelines state, “Any person residing or working in a residential building and showing any symptoms will have to get tested immediately. The people who test positive in the society will have to quarantine themselves for seven days after the test results are positive. The close contacts of those infected also should be tested immediately if they show any symptoms. If they do not show symptoms, they will still be tested on the fifth and seventh days from which their contact has tested positive.”

If the family that has tested positive has a caregiver, he/she shall be fully vaccinated and in constant contact with the family and the society members. The society committee shall co-operate with the flats with positive cases and ensure that they get all the essentials delivered so that they do not have to go out.

The biomedical waste from the flats that have positive patients would be collected separately in yellow garbage bags.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) commissioner issued notification to housing societies stating that if a particular society has less than 25 Covid positive cases, only the floors with cases would be sealed henceforth.

“The building or the society will get sealed if the cases are above 25. If only a particular wing of the society has cases above 25, only the wing will be sealed and not the whole society. In such cases house helps and security guards who are fully vaccinated can enter the society except for the sealed floor or building,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Also, patients with comorbidities above the age of 60 and pregnant women would be admitted to Covid centres or hospitals for treatment. Due to the large number of asymptomatic positive patients at present, emphasis is being placed on home isolation. The commissioner also directed the health department and the departmental offices to implement the containment zone rules for a period of seven days.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, gave directives that the weekly markets would not be allowed in KDMC limits. Retailers would not be allowed in APMC market while wholesalers and workers in the market should be fully vaccinated.

“Vehicles arriving into the market should abide by norms or else we will have to only allow 50% of vehicles to the market in coming days,” added Suryavanshi.

Vendors at Lakshmi Market will be only allowed on alternate days. For housing societies, if 25% of the flats have positive cases, then all the residents should go for Covid test.