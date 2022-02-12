Thane police commissionerate sees more crime, less detection in 2021

The Thane Police commissionerate has noted a spike in the number of robberies, house break-ins, thefts, motor vehicle thefts, murders and attempts to murder in 2021 compared to 2020.

The detection of these cases, however, has remained stagnant. The release of petty criminals from jail during the pandemic and people working from remote locations or out for weddings have led to the increase in cases of thefts and house break-ins, claimed the officers.

The commissionerate recorded 3,665 serious offences in 2021 as against 2,900 in 2020. While 1,272 cases out of the 2,900 were detected in 2020, 1,638 were detected in 2021, which is a marginal shift from 43.86% in 2020 to 44.69% the next year.

An officer from Thane commissionerate said, “We had restrictions in putting people behind the bars to avoid overcrowding during the pandemic. Most petty thieves were released and they indulged in thefts, robberies and house break-ins repeatedly. They also changed their locations to escape from our radar. Most of them shifted to motor vehicle thefts and also developed expertise in those.”

Most also did recce of the areas and stole in areas that did not have CCTVs.

The officer added, “Many people travelled last year as the lockdown prevented travel the year before last. Many weddings that were postponed the year before last were also rescheduled last year. Thus, most people travelled for weddings also and the accused broke into such empty homes.”

Following the increasing number of theft cases, the commissionerate has started ‘All Out Day’ in which more than 30 accused have been externed from the city.