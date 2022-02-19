Thane resident forgets bag with gold worth 4.50L in cab, gets it back later

A 25-year-old Thane resident had anxious moments on Thursday after he realised that he had forgotten his bag containing gold worth ₹4.50 lakh in an app-based cab service.

The resident, Akash Maurya, had just got married and had visited Vashi with his wife and relatives. He took out the entire luggage from the car but forgot one bag. On realising this, he tried calling the number of the cab driver but it was found to be switched off. He immediately approached Vashi police station.

Police constables, Ashok Kachare and Ajit Patil, found that the number of the driver belonged to an app-based company that he switched off. Maurya had the details of the vehicle number using which Kachare contacted RTO.

“Fortunately, the car belonged to him and we obtained his Kalamboli address from the RTO. We also got the personal contact number of the driver and called him. We told him clearly that we have all his personal details including CCTV footage wherein he was seen getting out of the car in Vashi. We asked him to wait right where he was to avoid any case and losing his job,” Kachare said.

The driver waited in Kalamboli and the police reached the place and took the bag from him.

The driver was aware that the passenger had forgotten his bag and had not opened it. He had decided to open it after reaching home. The passengers had no complaints against the driver and hence no case was registered. Only the incident was noted in the police station records, and the bag was returned to the owner.