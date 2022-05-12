Thane residents get 31% waiver on property tax for flats up to 500sqft
The State Government has given a waiver of 31% of the general tax in the property tax for flats up to an area of 500sqft in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits. This waiver would impose a revenue burden of ₹40Cr to ₹45Cr on the TMC coffers.
The TMC general body had submitted a proposal to the State to waive off complete property tax for flats up to 500sqft. However, the State has only approved a waiver of 31% of the general tax.
Gajanan Godapure, deputy municipal commissioner, property tax, said, “As per the TMC tax system, every resident has to pay 92% of the total tax amount calculated under 12 different tax heads (categories). Out of this 92%, around 31% is general tax while the remaining include solid waste tax, tree tax, State Government cess and water tax among others. The State Government has given a waiver of this 31% general tax.”
The waiver will be implemented from April 2022. The corporation, however, claimed that the exact amount that would be reduced from its revenue due to the waiver is not calculated.
An officer from TMC said, “We generated approximately 5.65 lakh tax bills in the previous financial year. However, among these, there are many old properties that are not measured and tax is as per the rent amount in those years. We have asked all the ward officials to get these properties measured by the end of this month so that we will get an exact idea as to how much revenue will be reduced. As of now, our approximate estimation is around ₹40Cr to ₹45Cr.”
The opposition, however, claimed that this waiver was not as per the promise made by Shiv Sena during the previous elections. Niranjan Dawkhare, district BJP president and MLA, said, “The 31% tax waiver is a betrayal of Thane residents’ trust in the ruling party. They had promised 100% waiver in the last election manifesto. With mere 31%, they have cheated the residents.”
Ex-mayor, Naresh Mhaske, however, claimed that this would come as a major relief to the common man already stressed due to rising fuel and gas prices. “The common man is reeling under inflation and any amount of waiver will be a huge relief for the people. People in the slums can save ₹1,000 while those in flats can save over ₹6,000 with the waiver. The opposition should introspect what election promises they themselves have fulfilled.”
-
Punjab govt shifts 8 IAS, 24 PCS officers
Chandigarh: Punjab government on Wednesday transferred eight IAS and 24 PCS officers while giving additional charges to a few officers. According to the orders, Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce, with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion. He will continue to hold the charge of principal resident commissioner, investment promotion and industrial liaison at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.
-
Cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy and totally unjustified, says Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik
Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has finally reacted against the cases registered against him, calling them a political conspiracy by his opponents. Naik was granted pre-arrest bail by the High Court on May 4. Following the controversy, he spoke for the first time on Wednesday. Naik said that since HC has stipulated restrictions, he cannot speak more in the case.
-
Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities. Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity.
-
Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials.
-
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics