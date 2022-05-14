Thane special POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter in 2017
The Thane Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, has convicted a 45-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her in 2017. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The case was registered with APMC police and the convict was arrested on December 27, 2017 after his wife registered a complaint against him.
The convict and his wife, both labourers, stayed at Kopri village along with their daughter. At nights after getting drunk, the convict used to rape his daughter for more than a year. According to the police, the convict is suspected to have raped his daughter on more than 20 occasions.
“After the victim started facing health issues due to which she was taken to a doctor, it was confirmed that she was six months’ pregnant. On being asked by her mother, she revealed what her father did, following which she registered a complaint with us and we arrested the convict,” the then investigating officer and police inspector Ram Chopde said.
As per the victim’s mother, she used to be very tired after the labour work and would sleep, due to which she never realised what was happening. The convict was arrested under sections of rape and under the POCSO Act.
“Since it was beyond the abortion period, the baby boy was born and then handed over to an organisation that helped the child get adopted into a family. The DNA report of the baby helped in the conviction. Besides, there were close to seven witnesses to the case including the victim, her mother and the doctor,” Chopde said.
The man was convicted by Thane joint district and additional session judge VV Virkar for life with a penalty of ₹25,000.
-
Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU
Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field. Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Mumbai The Agripada police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. Police officials said that the girl had come out of her home to buy ice cream when the accused lured her, took her to a building and sexually assaulted her. The eight-year-old girl, who lives with her grandmother in the Agripada area, had come out of her building on Friday evening to buy ice cream.
-
Unknown person booked for an attempt to dupe Sena MLA of ₹78L
Mumbai: An unidentified person has been booked by the Kalachowki police for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. A resident of Parel, Chaudhary, has a savings account in the Union Bank of India's Lalbaug branch, where his salary is credited.
-
Railway accident claims can’t be rejected on ground of contributory negligence: HC
Mumbai Liability of the railways is based on the “no-fault theory” and therefore railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the ground of “contributory negligence” of the deceased, the Bombay high court (HC) observed recently and allowed the claim of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.
-
Startup Mantra: Plugging bright on the EV space
Pune: While Pune is gearing up for the electric vehicle adoption, Baner-based electric vehicle charging solutions startup 'goEgoNetwork' (Impactware Technology Solutions) is helping citizens overcome their EV range anxiety by offering a host of charging solutions for personal use, captive and public installations. The first step Staying in the Netherlands, Pravin Kumar was driving an electric vehicle since September 2017. We got a research and development head onboard. The first prototype was tested on a Tesla.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics