Thane traffic cops use Google Maps to deal with traffic crisis in quick time

In order to respond better and faster to traffic-related crisis in Thane city, the Thane Traffic Police have started using Google Maps to track the traffic situation in real time. The initiative, which was started in October 2021, has drastically reduced police’s response time, leading to fewer and shorter traffic jams.

According to Thane Traffic Police officers, the initiative was started after lengthy brainstorming sessions following a spate of traffic jams observed in the monsoon. Crucial roads like Ghodbunder Road and the Mumbra Bypass witnessed heavy traffic congestion almost every day due to multiple reasons. These included frequent breaking down of vehicles, accidents, terrible road conditions and double parking on busy roads. Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, had announced a slew of measures at the time including parking lots for heavy vehicles during the hours that they are prohibited.

Officials said that one of the ideas discussed during this time was the possible use of Google Maps, which shows traffic conditions on the roads in real time. The website shows roads in various colours depending on how heavy the traffic is, with the red colour signifying the heaviest and slowest moving traffic on the road.

“In October 2021, we set up a video wall of four 55-inch screens in our control room in Thane, where we started tracking traffic in the city 24/7. Every time the website showed a road highlighted in red, we would contact the nearest beat marshals via the wireless radio system and instruct them to visit the spot to find out the reason behind the traffic jam,” DCP (Traffic), Balasaheb Patil, Thane City, said.

The police found that traffic jams were mainly caused by three reasons; arguments between motorists, accidents and vehicle breakdown. Over the next three months, the police observed that all these three issues could be addressed better if their personnel got to the spot faster.

“In cases of arguments, most motorists quickly go their separate ways as soon as they see a policeman approaching. In cases of accidents, we were able to quickly provide medical help to the injured and take action against the offender. In instances of vehicles breaking down, the lighter ones could be pushed aside manually, which is the case most of the time, and cranes could be quickly called for where the vehicles are heavier. In all such cases, getting to the spot fast automatically helps resolve the situation speedily,” Patil said.

He added that three months down the line, the initiative has shown tremendous results. “Earlier, we had to wait for someone to inform us either by calling the control room or telling one of our personnel on the streets. By using Google Maps, we no longer have to wait for someone to tell us about a traffic jam. Our response time, which earlier used to be an hour or more, has now dropped down to ten minutes in most cases. Consequently, traffic jams, too, have become shorter in duration, with many of them being nipped in the bud before they could become worse,” Patil said.