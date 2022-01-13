Thane traffic police take action against fancy number plates, over-seating in autos

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane traffic police take action against fancy number plates at Teen Haat Naka in Thane on Thursday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:04 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

In a special 10-day long drive initiated against those using fancy number plates and those allowing more than the permitted seating in auto rickshaws and other vehicles, the Thane traffic police have sent challans to the violators across Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath.

Challans were sent to a total of 641 vehicle owners for using fancy number plates and a fine worth 3.54 lakh has been imposed. Similarly, challans were sent to 1,788 violators for allowing more than the permitted seating and fine worth 11.81 lakh has been levied.

“During the pandemic period, to maintain social distance, three passengers are allowed inside the auto rickshaw. However, there are many who allow four or five passengers. Such auto rickshaws will be fined. Through e-challan, we are aiming to curb most of the violations in the city,” said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner traffic police, Thane.

The drive against fancy number plates and over-seating would continue in the coming days, claimed Patil.

At the same time, the department would also take action against those not wearing helmets on two-wheelers and seatbelts in four-wheelers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan

