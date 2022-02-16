Thane woman murdered; body found in a couch of her house

DOMBIVLI: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered and her body was found packed and hidden in a couch in her house in Dombivli on Tuesday, said Manpada police in Thane’s Dombivli city.

She was allegedly strangulated with a tie and there were a few injuries to her head.

The victim Supriya Shinde used to reside with her husband Kishore Shinde, 38, and their 11-year-old son at Dawadi village in Om Residency in Dombivli east.

On the morning of February 15, the woman’s husband left for work, while her son also went to school around 12.30 pm. The two returned together in the evening to realise Supriya was missing. The husband tried to call her friends and relatives, but when no one knew her whereabouts, he registered a missing complaint with the police.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “After registering a missing case, the family members started searching for Supriya and finally went back home. Some of them found the sofa in the house crooked and therefore they opened it and found the dead body of Supriya. She was immediately taken to the hospital but through an interim report, she was declared dead due to strangulation. We are getting technical information about the CCTV in the area and mobile call record details. Statements of family and friends are going on and investigating team is on track to arrest the accused.”

The police claimed that nothing was stolen from the house while the door’s lock was not broken, so the woman must have opened the door for the killer.