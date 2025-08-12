Over the last two decades that I have worked as a therapist, I have seen several clients reaching out because of a transitional phase they are going through in their lives. At different life stages there are new roles, responsibilities and a reorganizing of how we live our life, and this can often lead to latent anxiety if not recognized or managed well. Moving in with a partner, the decision to have a baby, buying an apartment, children heading out for education are examples of big transitions that can have an impact on people’s narrative of stability. The mid-life stasis

One of the big transitions and a life stage that we don’t talk enough about is the time between 40 to 65 years, which is referred to as ‘midlife’. From a psychological perspective, developmentally midlife is a period of massive change and can take the shape of a crisis or a period of growth based on how we choose to navigate it. Carl Jung calls this stage the afternoon of life in his essay, The Stages of Life (1933). This is what he says: “We cannot live the afternoon of life according to the program of life’s morning—for what was great in the morning will be little at evening, and what in the morning was true will at evening have become a lie”

This is where our struggle with mid-life really begins – to recognise that a lot of our ideas or the lens with which we may have viewed life, certain ways of doing things that served us well may need to be re-examined, and if we fail to do so then we run the risk of feeling bitter, disgruntled and unhappy.

Mid-life is where we become acutely aware that half of our life has been lived. This feeling to some, can feel liberating, a reminder that things did sort themselves out, while in others, this life-stage may evoke fear that going forward life’s only going to get harder and lonelier. This is when people can either start accepting that they are ageing or fall into the trap of preoccupation with physical health. This shows up in lifestyle changes that people make in relation to their food consumption, exercise schedules, dependence on nutrients, beauty treatments. While there is place for all of these, we should also be mindful if we find ourselves getting rigid or dogmatic about this youth-oriented regimen.

This is also a time where we begin to feel that we are literally feeling ‘squeezed’ with responsibilities in relation to our children, parents and parent-in-laws. This can leave us feeling stretched, overwhelmed, fatigued with little room for personal agency. Whether it’s children’s education, health care for parents, upskilling professionally or financially, this period can feel restrictive or leave us operating from a place of anxiety and fear. From a career standpoint, the time between 40-55 feels like the last few years where we can actually create impact, continue to do the work we like. At the same time for those who haven’t been able to achieve what they wanted to professionally, an unsettling phase of ‘what could have been’ can begin. For those who did manage to achieve what they set their eyes on, it can be the time for repurposing as they no longer know what drives them.

Mid-life is also a period where I see couples struggle because they seem to recognize how they have grown differently while those that are single, divorced – contemplate what life would look like with the loss of their parents and whether there is still a window for them to find companionship.

If you are feeling all of this, you are not alone. Adulting is a reminder that we all go through this life-stage, and yet we will find our way, and new things and people to anchor us.

