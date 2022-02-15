Thieves steal 20 lakh from Vasai ATM during power outage

Palghar: Taking advantage of a two-hour power cut in Sativali, Vasai, thieves broke into an unguarded ATM centre of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday and decamped with ₹20 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the no lighting, the CCTV images of the area were grainy but Waliv police were able to zero in on a waiting car in which the thieves allegedly got away.

The accused entered the ATM kiosk, located at Maurya Naka in Sativali, on late Monday night during a power outage and ripped open the cash chest using gas cutters. They escaped with nearly ₹20 lakh cash, said an official of the Waliv police.

We have registered a case of robbery against unknown persons and are investigating further, the official said, adding that the kiosk was charred due to the sparks from the gas cutter.

SBI officials are yet to reveal the amount of cash stolen, but it is likely to be more than ₹20 lakh as the machine was refilled on Monday. We will also question the cash transporting agency contracted by the SBI, the official said, adding “we cannot rule out an insider job”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}