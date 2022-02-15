Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Thieves steal 20 lakh from Vasai ATM during power outage

Due to the no lights, the CCTV images of the area were grainy but Waliv police were able to zero in on a waiting car in which the thieves allegedly got away.
The accused entered the ATM kiosk, located at Maurya Naka in Sativali, on late Monday night during a power outage (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:33 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Palghar: Taking advantage of a two-hour power cut in Sativali, Vasai, thieves broke into an unguarded ATM centre of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday and decamped with 20 lakh.

Due to the no lighting, the CCTV images of the area were grainy but Waliv police were able to zero in on a waiting car in which the thieves allegedly got away.

The accused entered the ATM kiosk, located at Maurya Naka in Sativali, on late Monday night during a power outage and ripped open the cash chest using gas cutters. They escaped with nearly 20 lakh cash, said an official of the Waliv police.

We have registered a case of robbery against unknown persons and are investigating further, the official said, adding that the kiosk was charred due to the sparks from the gas cutter.

SBI officials are yet to reveal the amount of cash stolen, but it is likely to be more than 20 lakh as the machine was refilled on Monday. We will also question the cash transporting agency contracted by the SBI, the official said, adding “we cannot rule out an insider job”.

