Third dust event in a month pushes Mumbai’s air quality to ‘very poor’

Mumbai: The city’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday settled at a ‘very poor’ reading of 302, after rising to 255 (poor) the day prior. This was due to yet another dust event -- the third this month -- in which dust from the Middle East, Pakistan and parts of Rajasthan were transported into the region on the backs of prevailing westerly winds. This event, officials said, was less intense than previous dust events that Mumbai experienced on January 22 and February 7.

Air quality is expected to start improving from the afternoon of February 28.

On February 9, Mumbai’s air quality touched ‘severe’ on the AQI for the first time in recorded history.

“The third successive dust storm to affect Mumbai in one month emerged west of the city on February 24. The dust was highly widespread and engulfed the entire Arabian Sea as evident from satellite imagery. The incursion of dust into Mumbai was gradual due to slow but consistent westerly winds, which are the result of a western disturbance that recently passed over north India, leading to hailstorms at some places around Delhi-NCR. On Friday, a huge dust cloud entered near the Surat coast and air quality started deteriorating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

As per official forecasts, the dust cloud hanging over the north Konkan region may intensify further on Sunday, with the incursion of more dust from Afghanistan and the upper edge of the Thar region in Pakistan.

“The west coast of Maharashtra is seeing a peculiar trend in air quality this winter. For the third time in four weeks, there has been an incursion of dust into the region due to a western disturbance. We will have to wait longer to see if this is becoming a trend,” Beig added.

Mumbai has seen multiple such dust events in the past, including a prominent one in March 2012 and another in April 2015. The source of dust is always the arid regions of the Middle East and Pakistan. However, such events over the Middle East are generally more frequent during the spring and summer seasons when factors such as high temperature, atmospheric instability, strong northwesterly winds and thunderstorms create ideal conditions for the triggering of dust storms.

Dust storms observed in June and July typically do not impact Mumbai due to monsoon conditions.