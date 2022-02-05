Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Third wave contributed to 26.8% of Mumbai’s total caseload
mumbai news

Third wave contributed to 26.8% of Mumbai’s total caseload

The third wave of Covid until February 4, contributed 2,81,723 cases to Mumbai’s total caseload of 1,049,276, comprising 26.8% of its share
According to civic authorities, the third wave started around December 21, 2021, and at present, Mumbai is at its end, reporting under 1,000 cases per day for the past one week (Praful Gangurde)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The third wave of Covid until February 4, contributed 2,81,723 cases to Mumbai’s total caseload of 1,049,276, comprising 26.8% of its share. A total of 288 deaths were reported during the third wave, comprising 1.7% of the toll of Mumbai of 16,654 deaths.

According to civic authorities, the third wave started around December 21, 2021, and at present, Mumbai is at its end, reporting under 1,000 cases per day for the past one week.

In the past one month, active Covid cases in Mumbai have dropped by 79%, from 37,274 on January 3, to 7,601 on February 3. At the peak of the third wave, around January 7-8, when Mumbai recorded over 20,000 Covid cases in a single day, active cases had shot up to over 1,00,000, while Mumbai’s bed occupancy has remained under 20%.

The number of Covid cases further dropped on Saturday, as Mumbai reported 643 new infections and four deaths. Of these, 86% of the cases are asymptomatic. On Friday, Mumbai had reported 846 cases and seven deaths. There are now 6,367 active cases in the city. 4.2% of the total 37,192 beds for Covid are occupied. Of the 643 cases, 92 patients needed hospitalisation on Saturday, of which 18 needed oxygen beds.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai conducted 43,925 Covid tests and the positivity rate is at 1.4%. No new omicron cases were reported in the city.

A senior civic official from BMC’s health department said, “The number of cases reported per day is declining, which is a good sign, but not a reason to be complacent. The third wave appears to be winding up, but BMC is still on alert. The advantage for the city is the number of vacant hospital beds. Every patient in need of institutional medical care is taken care of.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP