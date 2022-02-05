Third wave contributed to 26.8% of Mumbai’s total caseload

Mumbai The third wave of Covid until February 4, contributed 2,81,723 cases to Mumbai’s total caseload of 1,049,276, comprising 26.8% of its share. A total of 288 deaths were reported during the third wave, comprising 1.7% of the toll of Mumbai of 16,654 deaths.

According to civic authorities, the third wave started around December 21, 2021, and at present, Mumbai is at its end, reporting under 1,000 cases per day for the past one week.

In the past one month, active Covid cases in Mumbai have dropped by 79%, from 37,274 on January 3, to 7,601 on February 3. At the peak of the third wave, around January 7-8, when Mumbai recorded over 20,000 Covid cases in a single day, active cases had shot up to over 1,00,000, while Mumbai’s bed occupancy has remained under 20%.

The number of Covid cases further dropped on Saturday, as Mumbai reported 643 new infections and four deaths. Of these, 86% of the cases are asymptomatic. On Friday, Mumbai had reported 846 cases and seven deaths. There are now 6,367 active cases in the city. 4.2% of the total 37,192 beds for Covid are occupied. Of the 643 cases, 92 patients needed hospitalisation on Saturday, of which 18 needed oxygen beds.

Mumbai conducted 43,925 Covid tests and the positivity rate is at 1.4%. No new omicron cases were reported in the city.

A senior civic official from BMC’s health department said, “The number of cases reported per day is declining, which is a good sign, but not a reason to be complacent. The third wave appears to be winding up, but BMC is still on alert. The advantage for the city is the number of vacant hospital beds. Every patient in need of institutional medical care is taken care of.”