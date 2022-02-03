Third wave of Covid-19 is receding in Maharashtra: Experts

Mumbai: While Maharashtra saw 15,252 Covid-19 cases being reported on Thursday, the state public health department said that this is an indication that the third wave in Maharashtra is gradually declining.

Thursday saw 75 deaths due to Covid-related complications, taking the total number of mortalities in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 142,859. The case fatality rate remains at 1.83%.

A day after recording more than one thousand Covid-19 cases, Mumbai saw a dip in its daily case tally on Thursday.

No new case of Omicron was detected on Thursday. However, so far, a total number of 3,334 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Mumbai recorded 834 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,48,430. The mortality count was seven, taking the overall tally of deaths to 16,647.

With 36,082 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 2.29% on Thursday.

Pune (2,156) accounted for the highest number of Covid patients on Thursday, followed by Nagpur (1,420), and Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,012).

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer, said that the third wave had begun to recede. “There is a declining trend in the entire state, and except the three districts of Osmanabad, Sindhudurg and Wardha, the number of active cases is falling. The third wave is receding,” he added.

“The downward trend in Mumbai is evident however we need to wait for two more weeks to understand if the pattern is consistent. The case numbers are fluctuating now and we are hopeful that in the next two weeks the numbers TPR in Mumbai will fall further,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

