‘Those falsely implicating…’ Maha min on ex-NCB head's role in Aryan Khan case
- Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil called for action against Sameer Wankhede, who has been heavily criticised for ‘falsely’ charging Shah Rukh Khan's son in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
“If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters in Mumbai, as quoted by news agency ANI.
“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognizance of this matter and given info about action against the officer concerned ,” he added.
On Friday, a special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 of the accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.
The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.
The NCB, under Wankhede, had initially claimed that Aryan was a regular user and supplier of drugs.
As the case triggered a political furore, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik raised several allegations against Wankhede, including charges of forging a caste certificate.
-
Head constable kills self in Faridabad
Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at hTilak Raj'sapartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police. Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.
-
CAs hold ‘puja’ stir outside GST office
Gurugram: A group of chartered accountants (CAs), led by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, conducted a 'havan' ceremony outside the Sector 32 CGST office on Friday. This was in protest to catch the “real culprits” in a case, where two Gurugram-based CAs were arrested a week ago for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore.
-
Waterlogging: GMDA, civic agencies to focus on Narsinghpur, cleaning and connecting drains
Gurugam: The Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India to prepare a proposal to connect the Narsinghpur drain to the Southern Peripheral Road drain before the next monsoon. The GMDA also asked the highways authority to ensure the proper functioning of water pumps at Narsinghpur and other locations along the highway to ensure there is no water logging during the monsoon.
-
MCM recovers 10 acre land on National Highway
Gururgam: The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday demolished illegal structures on a total of 10 acres of land across the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said the officials. RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and also MCM's joint commissioner II, said that the violators had leased the land from the local panchayat, which expired, and despite several notices being issued to them, the shop owners did not vacate the area.
-
Sai Aaina housing project: Will deliver flats by 2023, assures DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday assured the homebuyers of Sai Aaina housing project at Sector 68, being developed by Mahira Infratech, that construction work at the site will start soon and the project will be delivered by August, 2023. The department also asked the buyers to form a 10-member committee, which can coordinate with DTCP officials and inform the remaining buyers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics