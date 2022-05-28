‘Those falsely implicating…’ Maha min on ex-NCB head's role in Aryan Khan case

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

“If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter,” Patil told reporters in Mumbai, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think the Centre has also taken cognizance of this matter and given info about action against the officer concerned ,” he added.

On Friday, a special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 of the accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others. The NCB had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise off Mumbai’s coast in October last year, following which 20 people, including Aryan, were detained. They were arrested hours later.

The former NCB zonal director came under fire after the CBI gave a clean chit to Aryan, who had spent over 20 days in jail, following his arrest on October 3 last year.

The NCB, under Wankhede, had initially claimed that Aryan was a regular user and supplier of drugs.

As the case triggered a political furore, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik raised several allegations against Wankhede, including charges of forging a caste certificate.

