Thousands rally in Bhayander to save Dongri forest from Metro car shed project
MUMBAI: In a powerful show of unity and environmental consciousness, over two dozen parishes across Mumbai and hundreds of residents from Bhayander East and West, along with people from Dongri and Uttan, joined hands on Sunday to oppose the proposed Metro car shed project that threatens to wipe out over 12,400 trees in the ecologically rich Dongri forest.
The forest, nestled near Bhayander, is one of the last remaining green lungs in the region. It is home to a variety of native flora and fauna, natural water sources, and holds cultural and ecological significance for the local communities. The planned deforestation for infrastructure development has raised widespread concern about irreversible damage to biodiversity, groundwater recharge zones, and the overall environmental balance of the area.
From 9 am to 11 am on Sunday, a silent human chain rally stretched from Bhayander to Uttan-Palli Chowk, drawing citizens of all ages. Clad in black and holding placards with messages such as “Save Trees”, “No to Metro on Hilltop”, and “Save Forest, Save Water”, protesters formed a peaceful line to voice their opposition—without slogans, speeches, or road blockades. (SEE BOX)
Simultaneously, solidarity protests were held at churches in Marol, Saki Naka, Kurla, Mahim, Sahar, Thane, and Kirol. The movement was not just faith-led but deeply rooted in shared environmental concerns.
“Metro infrastructure is essential, but it cannot come at the cost of forests, water sources, wildlife, and the wellbeing of local communities,” said Bishop Allwyn D’Silva of St John the Baptist Church. “Development must be sustainable. There are viable alternative sites, and it is imperative that voices of experts and citizens be heard before irreversible damage is done.”
Environmentalists and legal advocates also lent their voices to the cause. “Cutting down 12,400 trees for a car shed is not only alarming—it’s unacceptable,” said advocate Godfrey Pimenta. “This isn’t just about deforestation; it’s about a flawed and short-sighted approach to urban planning. Trees reduce heat, purify air, and sustain biodiversity. To sacrifice them, when alternatives exist, questions the very priorities of our governance.”
Organisers emphasised that the protest was not against the Metro project itself, but against unsustainable development that disregards ecological and social costs.
“This movement is about preserving our future,” said a protestor. “We’re not anti-development—we’re pro-sustainability.”
