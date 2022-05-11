Threat letter issued against Raj Thackeray, claims MNS
Mumbai The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed that their leader Raj Thackeray received a threat letter and demanded that the state government probe into the issue.
They also requested the central government to intervene as they claim that the state has been neglecting the party.
Key MNS leaders rushed to Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and told them about the threat. They claimed that the letter was in Hindi with a few words in Urdu and the party received it through post at MNS’s Lalbaug office.
MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar warned the state against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray is touched. We received the letter at our Lalbaug shakha where it threatened to kill both Raj and me,” he alleged.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that additional security should be provided to Raj Thackeray. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double, but triple his security,” said Sule.
Recently, Raj Thackeray adopted the hardline Hindutva plank and raised the issue of loudspeakers on top of mosques and gave the state an ultimatum of May 3 to remove them. However, the whole campaign fizzled out due to the deft handling by the state government as it cracked down on MNS party workers. The state also asked mosques to not play the morning azaan prayers and also to lower the volume for the rest of the day.
The agitation failed to pick up pace among the public as well as most realised that this would also mean that temples would have to lower the volume of their aartis too.
Also, Raj’s plans to visit Ayodhya to oversee the temple constructions have also taken a backseat after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh opposed it.
Singh has been demanding an apology from Raj Thackeray for his violence towards North Indians.
On Wednesday, Singh again addressed a rally accusing Raj of being evil. “Raj Thackeray is coming to Ayodhya just for political gains. We will not let him inside till he apologises,” said Singh. He said he has tweeted to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him not to entertain Raj.
-
Smriti promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO
LUCKNOW In yet another step to engage with Amethi, union women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, has promised students of her Lok Sabha constituency of arranging their visit to the country's top institutes. Next month, she would ensure a visit by a student of her constituency to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar's civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit of the state police, which is probing the case.
-
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
-
Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar's leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said Yadav has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue. This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
-
UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14. Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics