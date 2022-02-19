Three cops booked for extortion, robbery

Mumbai The Mumbai police crime branch on Saturday arrested two police officers and are looking for a third one for allegedly extorting money and robbing a few Angadia service providers from Bhuleshwar area in south Mumbai.

The accused officers allegedly detained some Angadia on four different occasions in December 2021 and by threatening to take action against them and informing the Income Tax department, allegedly extorted money from them.

The three police officers were booked on Friday following a complaint lodged by the additional commissioner of police, South region, Dilip Sawant.

The arrested officers have been identified as assistant inspector Nitin Kadam and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, while police inspector (crime) Om Vangate is yet to be arrested.

They are all attached to LT Marg police station and have been booked in the extortion and robbery case at the same police station. The case is transferred for investigation to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch.

The action on rogue police officers was initiated after Yogeshbhai Gandhi, Jatin Shah, Madhusudan Rawal and Maganbhai Prajapati and others of Bhuleshwar Angadia Association met Sawant on December 7, 2021 and lodged a written complaint. Sawant informed the commissioner of police through joint commissioner (law and order) about the complaint and the commissioner had ordered him to conduct a preliminary enquiry.

Sawant recently concluded the inquiry in which he found substance in the complaint.

During preliminary inquiry Sawant recorded statements of victim Angadia service providers, witnesses to the incidents, accused police officers and also viewed footage of the CCTV cameras installed at Pophalwadi area, Mumbadevi police beat chowki and LT Marg police station.

“The inquiry revealed that Vangate, Kadam and Jamdade and other unidentified policemen on December 2, 3, 4 and 6 wrongfully restrained and extorted money from Angadias from Paphalwadi area by to report them to the Income Tax department,” states the FIR.

Sawant found substance in the allegations that the three police officers were involved in extortion and robbery.

The inquiry revealed that the accused police officers deliberately did not make entries in the police station diary of all the actions taken by them and

also made vague entries in some cases in order to hide their illegal acts. Their alleged illegal acts were also corroborated by the CCTV camera footage of the Mumbadevi police beat chowki, LT Marg police station and the Bhuleshwar market areas, Sawant mentioned in the FIR.

API Kadam in his statement stated that his senior Vangate asked him to make wrong entries in the station diary and instead make entries in the manner to show that on those particular four days they (the accused) went to check some suspects who were to arrive in the Bhuleshwar area to sell stolen articles, but they were allowed to go as nothing was found from them. This was done to cover up their illegal acts, Sawant said in the FIR.

After approval from police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Sawant himself got the FIR registered at the LT Marg police station. However, he has not mentioned the extortion amount in the complaint.

The accused officers are booked under sections 392, 384, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and were produced before a holiday court on Saturday and were remanded to crime branch custody till February 21.