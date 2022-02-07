Three more arrested in 1 crore robbery

manish.pathak@htlive.com

Mumbai Three more people, one each from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with the February 2 Mulund robbery.

With these arrests, the number of accused has gone up to eight, which includes Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly involved in many dacoities, robberies and murder of a political leader from the state.

Others have been identified as Nilesh Surve, 24, a resident of Ulve, Navi Mumbai, Nilesh Chavan, 34, lives in Badlapur West, Manoj Kalan, who resides at Karjat and Yashiullah Kitabulla Chaudhary, 43, who lives in Dombivali. The remaining four accused - Dilip Singh, 23, Gagan Singh, 25, and Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu, 34, and Sani Rajbhar are native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh and knew each other. But, presently Dilip lives in Gujarat, Gagan in Kandivali area and Sani lives in Dombival.

Police said Chaudhary is the mastermind of the robbery and had conducted recce several times in the last one and a half months and brought an accused twice to show the spot and routes, said joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil (law and order).

Chaudhary is also a native of Jaunpur and knew Bipin Singh and earlier, both had committed robberies in Navi Mumbai and Thane. They had also attempted robbery in Taloja but failed, added Patil.

Chavan had booked a room in a hotel at Panvel, where Bipin Singh and the other accused stayed for two days and made plans to rob the angadia, added Patil. Manoj Kalan owned the Eco car which was used in the robbery and he himself was driving the vehicle, he added.

Nilesh Chavan works for a private developer as a supervisor and he knew Kalan and had hired his car to pick up people from Karjat railway station to the builder’s site and for other works and paid him ₹25,000 every month, said the police officer.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on February 2, when the owner of the angadia office and his two employees were working in the office in Mulund West, around 200 metres away from the Mulund police station.

Soon after the owner reported the incident to the police, 12 police teams were formed. The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch had also conducted a parallel probe.

The accused after fleeing the spot first went to Vashi and then Kharghar area, where they moved around for almost an hour and distributed the cash amongst themselves. Except for Manoj Kalan and Nilesh Chavan, all five accused got- off at Kharghar. Bipin Kumar Singh and Gagan Singh went to a hotel in Panvel while all others went to their residences.

The accused had used a fake number plate on the Eco car but after reaching Kharghar they removed the fake number plate and went to Karjat. Police identified the car in CCTV footage in Mumbai and later at Kharghar and found only numbers were changed but everything else, including the people sitting in the car, remained the same, said an officer who was part of the investigation team.

“We first arrested Kalan from his residence in Karjat after identifying his car and then Chavan from Alibag after questioning Kalan. Later, Surve was arrested from his residence in Ulve and Chaudhary from his residence in Dombivali,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is going on to find out if any other people are involved in the crime.

