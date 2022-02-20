Three years on, 35%-50% seats under EWS quota in professional courses vacant in Maharashtra

Admissions to medical courses faced a delay of nearly four months this year following a fierce debate over the introduction of 10% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the all-India quota seats. While the apex court in January this year upheld the Union government resolution dated July 2021 marking 10% EWS reservation in medical and dental all-India quota, students vying for general category seats have questioned its validity especially since the seat vacancy in Maharashtra for EWS category in most professional courses stands anywhere between 35% and 50% this year.

Information shared by the state common entrance test cell has revealed that this year, 46.5% seats in UG engineering courses (BTech) under the quota have no takers, while the seat vacancy stands at 88.6% for masters in engineering (MTech). Similarly, 36.3% seats in EWS quota of UG pharmacy course across the state remain vacant. Similar data for medical and dental admissions is not available at the moment.

“Colleges as well as the admission authority have streamlined the process for admissions under EWS quota over the years but there is still no clarity as to why these seats do not attract too many applications. We have asked institutes to share whatever responses they have received from students for not opting for these seats in order to study the trend,” an official from state department of higher and technical education said on the condition of anonymity.

EWS quota was first introduced in 2019 when the Central government announced 10% reservation in education and jobs for families with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh.

In the first year alone, nearly 82% EWS seats in BTech and 94% EWS seats in MTech went vacant. “Most students were not aware of the documents required for the completion of verification process at the time of admissions. More importantly, students did not know they would need to pay 50% of the fees which many said they could not afford. We started highlighting these regulations on our website from 2020,” said the director of a private engineering institute in Mumbai.

For students who apply for admissions under the EWS category, while there is not an overall concession on existing fees, students with lower (than ₹8 lakh per annum) income can apply for full tuition fee waiver by submitting appropriate documents, including income certificate and bank statements. This amount is eventually reimbursed to the institute by the government.

Financial constraints have been one of the major concerns for these students, especially those wanting to study in metros where the living expense is higher than non-metros. “Engineering institutes in rural parts of Maharashtra do not have much vacancy in EWS quota because hostel accommodation is cheaper compared to its urban counterparts. In cities like Mumbai, students cannot pay hostel and other accommodation expenses even if they could afford the college fees,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal, Thadomal Shahani College of Engineering, Bandra. At this institute this year, nearly 60% seats in BTech under EWS category had no takers, said Thampi.

He further said instead of allowing partial concession on admissions, the government should have thought of accommodation for such students as well. “While implementing EWS quota, the government should have thought of a holistic approach rather than only giving fees concession. Government hostels just on the outskirts will also be helpful to such students,” he added.

As per rules, a student has to approach the nearest tehsildar to get an EWS certificate. A student has to submit income proof, address proof, domicile certificate, notarised self-declaration form, and bank statements to prove the total family income. This process can take anywhere between two and six weeks to obtain the EWS certificate. While students did face trouble in applying and receiving the certificate in the first year (2019), the process has been streamlined over time.

While the government has been insistent on the need for EWS category, students and activists fighting for the rights of students vying for general category seats have repeatedly questioned the need for a quota where seats go vacant year after year.

“The law clarifies that reservation cannot exceed 50% but at present, it makes up for 64% seats in medical admissions, which is unfair to the meritorious students vying for seats in general category. How is it fair to give the seat to a student with a lower score just because of a quota?” asked Dr Ranjini Gandhi, a student activist and PG medical student.

Students and parents have also suggested transfer of vacant seats in reserved categories to general category, especially in case of no takers. “Each and every seat in professional courses, especially UG and PG medical, is precious for thousands of students vying for it. There needs to be a researched change in the system that ensures meritorious students are able to access vacant seats from different categories at least in the stray vacancy or mop-up rounds,” Sudha Shenoy, a parent and an activist, said.

Government officials, however, said EWS quota seats have been attracting a higher number of students over the years. “In the first year (2019), the implementation of EWS quota happened too close to the admission season, which left students with little time to prepare. Over the years, the vacancy in EWS quota has been reducing for professional courses, and we hope to reach out to more students soon,” an official said.

