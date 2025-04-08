Menu Explore
Three-year-old child crushed to death by a BEST bus in Borivali East

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 07:44 AM IST

A toddler was killed by a bus while crossing the road in Borivali. The driver, Prakash Digambar, faces charges of negligence and dangerous driving.

The bus was heading to Magathane Bus Depot from Borivali East bus stop when the accident took place at 12.40pm on Monday. According to the police, the toddler, Mahek Khatun Shaikh and her brother, 5, were crossing the road.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The accused driver, identified as Prakash Digambar, 48, told the police that he was taking a turn when the toddler came in front of the vehicle and as she appeared suddenly, it did not give him enough time to hit the brakes. Shaikh was crushed to death under the wheel, while her brother escaped without getting hurt, said a police officer.

The Kasturba Marg police rushed Shaikh to the Shatabdi hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police also said that there was no conductor on the bus despite having passengers.

Digambar was booked under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (dangerous driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

