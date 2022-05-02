Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state

Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.

Officials confirmed that heat wave conditions have begun to abate prominently, with temperatures across most weather stations in interior Maharashtra continuing to reduce for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Nevertheless, all 10 of the IMD’s weather stations in Vidarbha continued to see daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur city once again was the hottest location on IMD’s record for the fifth consecutive day, clocking a daytime maximum of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday (down from 46 degrees Celsius the day prior).

However, an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur said, “There will be relief for all four meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra by May 5. A low-pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, and there is a western disturbance expected to pass over the region as well in the next day. These systems will bring cooling winds and pre-monsoon showers to interior Maharashtra.”

In Mumbai, meanwhile, the daytime maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, down slightly from 39.4 degrees the day prior. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature over the next week will hover between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. Though parts of interior Maharashtra are likely to receive some pre-monsoon showers, there is no such forecast for Mumbai.