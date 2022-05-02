Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state
Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.
Officials confirmed that heat wave conditions have begun to abate prominently, with temperatures across most weather stations in interior Maharashtra continuing to reduce for the second consecutive day on Monday.
Nevertheless, all 10 of the IMD’s weather stations in Vidarbha continued to see daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur city once again was the hottest location on IMD’s record for the fifth consecutive day, clocking a daytime maximum of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday (down from 46 degrees Celsius the day prior).
However, an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur said, “There will be relief for all four meteorological subdivisions in Maharashtra by May 5. A low-pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, and there is a western disturbance expected to pass over the region as well in the next day. These systems will bring cooling winds and pre-monsoon showers to interior Maharashtra.”
In Mumbai, meanwhile, the daytime maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, down slightly from 39.4 degrees the day prior. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature over the next week will hover between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. Though parts of interior Maharashtra are likely to receive some pre-monsoon showers, there is no such forecast for Mumbai.
Yogi assures help to set up Rashtriya Raksha University regional campus in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the vice chancellor of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of the university in Uttar Pradesh. Vice chancellor Bimal N Patel met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here. The institute runs various courses, including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said.
At 1,076, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid tally for 3rd straight day
Delhi recorded more fresh recoveries on Monday after 1,329 people recuperated from the virus, up from 1,204 from Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the national capital touched 18,53,717, the health bulletin data said.
Court puts off order on Rana couple’s bail pleas to May 4
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday postponed to May 4 the order on the bail pleas filed by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. While Navneet is presently lodged in Byculla women's prison, Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. Arguing their bail pleas, senior advocate Abad Ponda and advocate Rizwan Merchant had contended that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police.
Why release tigress in Seljar, asked Vasundhara Raje. Forest official explains
The tigress released in the Seljar range of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on April 11 is healthy and has made three kills, a senior Rajasthan wildlife official said on Monday after a barrage of criticism by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje questioning the government's decision. “She is healthy and made three kills. The tigress is monitored 24x7,” mHTR field director, Sedu Ram Yadav said. The tigress, MT-4, was the only one to survive.
Anil Deshmukh seeks admission in private hospital
Mumbai Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh filed an application before the special PMLA court to allow him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Monday. The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to file reply to the plea and posted it for hearing on May 4. He also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.
