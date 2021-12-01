TISS campus to reopen in phased manner

The management of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday announced the reopening of their campuses for priority batches in a phased manner starting January 2022. This move comes based on a report submitted by a special committee to assess the situation and make recommendations for reopening after constant demand for the same by many TISS students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Attempts will be made to reopen campuses for face to face classes from January 2022 subject to any state or Central government guidelines nearer to the date. In the first stage, only graduating batches of students will be allowed to come to campus,” said a statement released by the institute on Tuesday. It further states that only fully vaccinated students will be allowed on campus.

For weeks, several groups of TISS students have been demanding for reopening of the campus to help students who are missing out on education due to ‘digital gaps’. While the state government had directed colleges to reopen in a phased manner starting October 20, no clear directions were given by the government for institutes with residential facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The delay in opening up of the campus was keeping in mind the problem of limited hostel space and shared bathrooms, which means only a few of the actual strength can be accommodated. We will, however, do our best to accommodate as per the guidelines,” stated the notification.