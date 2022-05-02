Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

TMC earns 5 lakh in first month after making pet licence mandatory

A month after the TMC veterinary department sent notices to societies to obtain licence to own pets, it has issued 250 new licences while many other pet owners have renewed their existing licences
Pet owners have to visit the Uthalsar civic office and submit the necessary documents with a one-time registration fee of 2,000 after which they have to pay 400 every year (HT Photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon

THANE A month after the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) veterinary department sent notices to housing societies in the city to obtain licence to own a pet, it has issued 250 new licences while many other pet owners have renewed their existing licences. As a result, the civic body has earned a revenue of 5 lakh as licencing and registration fees.

Having a licence to own a pet has been made mandatory. As per the civic body, these laws existed but they were not followed. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process. As per the law, pets could be seized by the local administration from those who do not have proper licence.

“Obtaining a licence will help the civic body understand the number of pets in the city and make necessary provisions and facilities. As of now, we are providing licences after checking whether all necessary vaccinations for the pet have been completed. We shall gradually start levying a penalty on those who have not completed the registration process or not obtained a licence,” said Dr Kshama Sikandar, veterinary officer, TMC.

Pet owners have to visit the Uthalsar civic office and submit the necessary documents with a one-time registration fee of 2,000 after which they have to pay 400 every year. This rule came into effect in 2007 as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

