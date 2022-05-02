TMC earns ₹5 lakh in first month after making pet licence mandatory
THANE A month after the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) veterinary department sent notices to housing societies in the city to obtain licence to own a pet, it has issued 250 new licences while many other pet owners have renewed their existing licences. As a result, the civic body has earned a revenue of ₹5 lakh as licencing and registration fees.
Having a licence to own a pet has been made mandatory. As per the civic body, these laws existed but they were not followed. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process. As per the law, pets could be seized by the local administration from those who do not have proper licence.
“Obtaining a licence will help the civic body understand the number of pets in the city and make necessary provisions and facilities. As of now, we are providing licences after checking whether all necessary vaccinations for the pet have been completed. We shall gradually start levying a penalty on those who have not completed the registration process or not obtained a licence,” said Dr Kshama Sikandar, veterinary officer, TMC.
Pet owners have to visit the Uthalsar civic office and submit the necessary documents with a one-time registration fee of ₹2,000 after which they have to pay ₹400 every year. This rule came into effect in 2007 as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.
-
Civic issues plague Pune residents
Being a hotspot for locals, areas like Sadashiv peth, Shivajinagar, Prabhat road, and Sangamwadi face the issue of congestion throughout the day. Municipal commissioner on Monday, Vikram Kumar told the Bharatiya Janata Party delegation that, “All pre-monsoon related work will be completed before June 15.” “The dust pollution near the construction sites has made the situation worse,” said a resident of Lakshmi Marg, Santosh Chaugule. A shopkeeper at Sadashiv peth, Prakash Anandji Chandan, gave a different perspective on the issue.
-
Budget: Punjab govt to seek suggestions from people
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Monday said that it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23. Dubbing it a “Janta budget”, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also launched a portal for people can give their suggestions by May 10. He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state.
-
PMC will execute draft budget: municipal commissioner
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday assured the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that the works mentioned in the draft budget prepared by the municipal commissioner would be executed. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's local unit met the municipal commissioner on Monday and sought details regarding various civic issues and pending works.
-
Pawar’s nephew refuses accept Krishi award from Governor
The nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Rajendra Pawar, refused to accept the state government's Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Ratna Award from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. His decision comes after Koshiyari made 'objectionable statements' against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Like his father, Rajendra stayed away from politics and is working in the agriculture sector. Raj Bhavan officials declined to comment on the issue.
-
‘In 5 yrs, UP govt started new schemes for uplift of divyangjans’
Over 1,500 tricycles had been approved under the scheme launched in 2021-22. Besides, a foster and pension scheme was also proposed for specially-abled people. The number of beneficiaries, which was 8,75,992 in 2016-17 increased to 11,26,670 in 2021-22. Similarly, the Yogi government increased the grant for artificial limbs and assistive devices scheme from ₹800 to ₹10,000 in February 2019.
